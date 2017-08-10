Cat Becomes Cardinals' Good Luck Charm

A cat wandered onto the baseball field during a game between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals. The next thing that happened was the Cardinals hit a grand slam. Cardinals fans were happy.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last night, announcers for the Kansas City Royals seemed to be making fun of a kitten who wandered onto the outfield.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: Are all these fans cheering for me?

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: No, little kitten just wants a little love.

GREENE: They might regret that because of what St. Louis did on the next pitch.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: Grand slam.

GREENE: St. Louis manager Mike Matheny.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE MATHENY: I'm not a cat person, but I sure like that one.

GREENE: St. Louis seemed out of the playoff race but no longer - maybe a team with nine lives. It's MORNING EDITION.

