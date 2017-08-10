Accessibility links

The Knife Is Not Good At Knives, According To Two New Videos : All Songs Considered What, may we ask while hyperventilating, the heck are these videos that just showed up on The Knife's Facebook page?
We don't know what's going on in the two videos The Knife just posted either.

We don't know what's going on in the two videos The Knife just posted either.

When a band says it's over, we've gotten to the point where there's a good chance that's not necessarily a lie, but... it's basically a lie. Every band reunites, even the ones you never knew existed.

But when The Knife said it would split after 2013's Shaking The Habitual and the following year's tour, it was a reasonably believable, if heartbreaking, announcement. The radical trickster electronic music duo — consisting of siblings Karin Dreijer Andersson and Olof Dreijer — made a point of making challenging statements, then moving forward.

So what, may we ask while hyperventilating, the heck are these videos that just showed up on The Knife's Facebook page?

Here's a weird cooking class, featuring the duo's old crow masks, a cucumber pie, some truly terrible knife skills and the Shaking The Habitual track, "Networking." (Seriously, though, do not knife like The Knife.)

And then someone cutting into a cherry-shaped gummy.

Your guess is as good as ours, but a request for more information was politely declined by their label's publicist. I'm reminded of NPR's interview from 2014, when Ann Powers asked about striking a balance between drawing in listeners and keeping them at a distance, to which Karin Dreijer Andersson responded, "I think it's more of asking questions instead of delivering so many answers."

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

