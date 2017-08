Jazz Guitarist Peter Bernstein Releases New Version Of 'Signs Live!' More than 20 years ago, jazz guitarist Peter Bernstein recorded his album, Signs Live!. It featured pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer Gregory Hutchinson. These jazz compositions made Bernstein famous. Now, he is out with that same album, but the playing from all four is different, and music reviewer Tom Moon says the new recordings are riveting.

More than 20 years ago, jazz guitarist Peter Bernstein recorded his album, Signs Live!. It featured pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer Gregory Hutchinson. These jazz compositions made Bernstein famous. Now, he is out with that same album, but the playing from all four is different, and music reviewer Tom Moon says the new recordings are riveting.