Sal Khan: Can Technology Help Create A Global Classroom? Sal Khan turned tutoring lessons with his cousins into a series of free educational videos called Khan Academy. His goal: to make learning accessible for everyone, everywhere.
Sal Khan: Can Technology Help Create A Global Classroom?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking School.

About Sal Khan's TED Talk

Sal Khan turned tutoring lessons with his cousins into a series of free educational videos called Khan Academy. His goal: To make learning accessible for everyone, everywhere.

About Sal Khan

Salman "Sal" Khan is the founder and CEO of Khan Academy.

Millions of students use Khan Academy worldwide and thousands of schools use Khan Academy videos to "flip the classroom" — assigning videos as lectures to watch at home, then having teachers and students use class time to work together.

Khan has been profiled by CBS's 60 Minutes, featured on the cover of Forbes, and recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World. He holds three degrees from MIT and a MBA from Harvard Business School.

