Natalia Lafourcade has been one of Latin America's leading indie-pop artists for many years. Her latest album, Musas, is a tribute to some of her musical inspirations, featuring famed acoustic guitar masters Los Macorinos. A standout of this session is one of her original compositions, "Tú Sí Sabes Quererme."

SET LIST

"Tú Sí Sabes Quererme"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.



Watch Natalia Lafourcade's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.