Favorite Sessions
Natalia Lafourcade, 'Tú Sí Sabes Quererme' (Live)KCRW
Natalia Lafourcade has been one of Latin America's leading indie-pop artists for many years. Her latest album, Musas, is a tribute to some of her musical inspirations, featuring famed acoustic guitar masters Los Macorinos. A standout of this session is one of her original compositions, "Tú Sí Sabes Quererme."
SET LIST
- "Tú Sí Sabes Quererme"
Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.
Watch Natalia Lafourcade's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.