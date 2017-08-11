Accessibility links

Watch Natalia Lafourcade Perform 'Tú Sí Sabes Quererme' Live In The Studio Watch the Mexico City singer-songwriter perform an original composition from her latest album, Musas, live in the studio for KCRW.
Special Series

Favorite Sessions

The best studio sessions from your favorite public radio stations
VuHaus

Favorite Sessions

Natalia Lafourcade, 'Tú Sí Sabes Quererme' (Live)KCRW

Natalia Lafourcade has been one of Latin America's leading indie-pop artists for many years. Her latest album, Musas, is a tribute to some of her musical inspirations, featuring famed acoustic guitar masters Los Macorinos. A standout of this session is one of her original compositions, "Tú Sí Sabes Quererme."

SET LIST

  • "Tú Sí Sabes Quererme"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

Watch Natalia Lafourcade's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

[+] read more[-] less
KCRW

More From Latin

Celebrate Friendship With Chicano Batman's Groovy New Video

Watch

Chicano Batman in a still from its video for "Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Celebrate Friendship With Chicano Batman's Groovy New Video

The SoCal psychedelic-soul band's new album, Freedom Is Free, is due out in March. Watch a video for its new single, "Friendship (Is A Small Boat In A Storm)."

iLe, Live In Concert

Watch

NPR Music Live in Concert: iLe played live at Damrosch Park in New York on August 4, 2016. Ebru Yildiz/Ebru Yildiz hide caption

toggle caption Ebru Yildiz/Ebru Yildiz

Front Row

iLe, Live In Concert

She's known for her work in the popular hip-hop group Calle 13, but Ileana Cabra, who performs solo as iLe, has a quieter, subtler alter ego. Watch her perform live at New York's Damrosch Park.

Back To Top