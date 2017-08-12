Accessibility links

Not My Job: Football Hall Of Famer Jerry Rice Gets Quizzed On Hannah Montana In the 1980s, wide receiver Jerry Rice and quarterback Joe Montana formed one of the greatest offensive tandems in football. So we'll ask Rice about the other great Montana — Hannah.
Not My Job: Football Hall Of Famer Jerry Rice Gets Quizzed On Hannah Montana

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Jerry Rice smiles during a game at on Dec. 3, 1994 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
Joe Pugli/AP
Joe Pugli/AP

In the 1980s, quarterback Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers was known as the premier passer in the game. But you wouldn't even know his name if there hadn't been someone on the other end to catch his passes. Most often, that was wide receiver Jerry Rice, and today we've invited the Football Hall of Famer to play a game called "Take a seat, Joe Montana! It's time for Hannah Montana." Three questions for Jerry Rice about that other great Montana — Hannah.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

