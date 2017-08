Unfilled State Department Jobs Could Hamper North Korea Solutions As the rhetoric between the Trump administration and North Korea escalates, many of the important diplomatic portfolios that deal with East Asia lie empty at the State Department.

Unfilled State Department Jobs Could Hamper North Korea Solutions Asia Unfilled State Department Jobs Could Hamper North Korea Solutions Unfilled State Department Jobs Could Hamper North Korea Solutions Audio will be available later today. As the rhetoric between the Trump administration and North Korea escalates, many of the important diplomatic portfolios that deal with East Asia lie empty at the State Department. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor