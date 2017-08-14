How To Keep Your Music Playlist From Embarrassing You

What song is alphabetically first in your music? If you don't want others to hear it, then load this: "A a a a a Very Good Song." Ten minutes of silence will give you a chance to pick a better song.

(SOUNDBITE OF TOTO SONG, "AFRICA")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Confession - I love the band Toto. But every time I plugged in my phone in the car, this would start playing because "Africa" was first alphabetically in my library. And my friends would judge. Well, now someone has solved this, releasing a song called "A A A A A Very Good Song." Alphabetically, it plays first. And it sounds like this - silence. So you have time to pick the right song and not offend your friends. It's MORNING EDITION.

