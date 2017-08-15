U.K. Cheese Festival Organizers Failed To Meet Demand

When people bought tickets to CheeseFest Brighton, they anticipated piles of cheese. Instead, they found barely any cheese. Organizers tweeted that the "demand for cheese" was not "anticipated."

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang with a story about...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Cheese. We'll go somewhere where there's cheese.

CHANG: Or so people thought when they bought tickets to Brighton's Cheese Fest. They expected to find piles of cheddars, Stiltons, the most amazing mac and cheese in the world. But instead, they found Muenster lines and barely any cheese. Organizers of the sold out Cheese Fest tweeted that the demand for cheese was not anticipated. You Gouda Brie kidding me. It's MORNING EDITION.

