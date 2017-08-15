Even A Bad Day Could End With A Lottery Win

Paul Kuharevicz was in Chicago for work and trying to get home to Michigan. His flight was canceled so he rented a car and drove. Along the way he bought a lottery ticket, and won a million dollars.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of a man's unlucky day - or not. Paul Kuharevicz was in Chicago for work, trying to get home to Muskegon, Mich. His flight canceled, he rented a car, drove the four hours. He didn't even go straight home. He had left his bike at the office. So he went to grab it. This is not the kind of day where I'd say I should play the lottery. But Mr. Kuharevicz did - stopped at a store, bought a Mega Millions ticket and won a million bucks - thanks, in part, to the airline. It's MORNING EDITION.

