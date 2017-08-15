Gen. Dunford Visits Asia Amid Heightened Tensions With North Korea

The U.S.'s highest-ranking military officer is in China. On Monday, while he was in South Korea, Gen. Dunford said U.S. military might is aimed at enabling and supporting diplomacy, not replacing it.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, is in China today at a time of heightened tensions with North Korea. Dunford's visit follows an exchange of threats over the weekend between President Trump and North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Beijing.

ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: This is Dunford's first visit to China as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The first leg of his Asia trip brought him to Seoul, South Korea, yesterday. His remarks there were a far cry from President Trump's comments over the weekend threatening North Korea with unprecedented fire and fury. Dunford said, U.S. military might is aimed at enabling and supporting diplomacy, not replacing it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSEPH DUNFORD: Our job is to make sure that our leadership - both the Korean leadership and the U.S. leadership - have viable military options in the event that deterrence fails. And that's what we're going to deliver.

KUHN: Ahead of Dunford's arrival here on Monday, China announced it was tightening United Nations sanctions on North Korea by banning imports of coal, iron, seafood and other items. But Chu Yin, an international relations expert at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing, says not even the toughest sanctions or the smartest diplomacy will work now, especially with North Korea on the brink of being able to threaten the continental U.S. with a nuclear-tipped missile.

CHU YIN: (Speaking Chinese).

KUHN: "It might've worked five or 10 years ago but not now," he says. "They're one step away. No country would give up now. To North Korea, this is an historic opportunity."

North Korean state media reported Monday that the military delivered a plan to leader Kim Jong Un to test-fire missiles into the waters around the U.S. territory of Guam in the South Pacific. But the report quoted Kim as saying he would observe, as he put it, the stupid conduct of the Yankees, for a while longer before ordering that missile test. Anthony Kuhn, NPR News, Beijing.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE SHANGHAI RESTORATION PROJECT SONG, "BABYLON OF THE ORIENT")

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.