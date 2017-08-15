Accessibility links

'Unite The Right': Charlottesville Rally Represented Collection Of Alt-Right Groups Last weekend, white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville, Va., under one banner: "Unite the Right." But in reality, it was a patchwork of different alt-right groups attempting to show a unified front. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Professor George Hawley of the University of Alabama about the current landscape of alt-right organizations.
Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

