How Police Can Keep The Peace During Tense Protests
Following the violence in Charlottesville, Fraternal Order of Police National President Chuck Canterbury tells Rachel Martin about what police can do to prevent similar protests from turning violent.
Correction Aug. 16, 2017
In an earlier version of this report, it was mistakenly said that people on both sides of the violence in Charlottesville were seen openly carrying automatic weapons. In fact, reports so far indicate that almost all of those seen carrying guns were among the white supremacists there that day, and that they were not automatic weapons.