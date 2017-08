Trump Announces End To Manufacturing Council After Multiple CEOs Resign President Trump has ended both his manufacturing council and Strategic and Policy Forum, following the resignations of many CEOs who had served on them. Trump, who had promised to run government like a business, finds himself at odds with business leaders.

