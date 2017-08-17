Nokia Claims The Next Evolution Of The Selfie: Meet The Bothie

Do you snap a quick pic of that gorgeous sunset or show social media how cute you look with a selfie? The Nokia 8 has a rear and front-facing camera that both work at the same time.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Decisions, decisions - do you snap a quick pick of that gorgeous sunset or show social media how cute you look with a selfie? Well, the Nokia 8 hopes to solve this dilemma. No more selfies. Shoot a both-ie (ph). That's right. Now you can brag to all your friends about the cool things you're doing and show them how great you look all in one image. So can the Nokia leap frog over the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy and shed its brick phone reputation? Two for one - it's worth a shot. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.