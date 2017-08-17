Where Will You Be Watching The Eclipse?

If you're one of the lucky ones, you'll get to watch the eclipse from the deck of a cruise ship specially chartered for sky watchers. Bonnie Tyler will sing her hit: "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The countdown continues, people - only four days until totality. If you're one of the lucky ones, you'll get to watch the solar eclipse from the deck of a cruise ship specially chartered for sky watchers. The big draw is obviously getting to bask in the darkness sipping cocktails but the other headliner - a live performance by Bonnie Tyler singing the 1983 hit you know you can't shake right now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART")

BONNIE TYLER: (Singing) Nothing I can say, a total eclipse of the heart.

