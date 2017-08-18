Guest DJ Week: Carrie Brownstein And Fred Armisen Of Portlandia

Note: Our week of Guest DJs concludes with Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, co-stars of the IFC comedy series Portlandia. Earlier this year the show was renewed for an eighth and final season, which is scheduled to air in 2018. Back in 2012, Carrie and Fred sat down with All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen to talk about their love of music and the humor they find in fellow nerds who obsess about their favorite bands.

Portlandia isn't a show about music, but there's plenty in it for the rock nerds. The IFC comedy series, set and filmed in Portland, Ore., is the creation of Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen — both of whom have spent enough time in bands (Brownstein in Wild Flag and Sleater-Kinney, Armisen in the punk group Trenchmouth) to see the humor in amateur DJ nights and men with Pearl Jam tattoos. On this week's show, the two sit down with Bob Boilen to talk about the music they grew up with, their favorite Portland bands, and a fateful trip to the home of punk icon Glenn Danzig.