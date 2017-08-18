Accessibility links

Guest DJ Week: Carrie Brownstein And Fred Armisen Of Portlandia : All Songs Considered The stars of the IFC comedy series discuss the music they grew up with, the sounds of Portland and how spooky Glenn Danzig's house is.
Note: Our week of Guest DJs concludes with Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, co-stars of the IFC comedy series Portlandia. Earlier this year the show was renewed for an eighth and final season, which is scheduled to air in 2018. Back in 2012, Carrie and Fred sat down with All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen to talk about their love of music and the humor they find in fellow nerds who obsess about their favorite bands.

Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, both veteran musicians, are the stars of the IFC comedy series Portlandia. Chris Hornbecker/IFC hide caption

Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen, both veteran musicians, are the stars of the IFC comedy series Portlandia.

Portlandia isn't a show about music, but there's plenty in it for the rock nerds. The IFC comedy series, set and filmed in Portland, Ore., is the creation of Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen — both of whom have spent enough time in bands (Brownstein in Wild Flag and Sleater-Kinney, Armisen in the punk group Trenchmouth) to see the humor in amateur DJ nights and men with Pearl Jam tattoos. On this week's show, the two sit down with Bob Boilen to talk about the music they grew up with, their favorite Portland bands, and a fateful trip to the home of punk icon Glenn Danzig.

Cover for Band on the Run

Paul McCartney/Wings

  • Song: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
  • from Band on the Run
Cover for Wild Planet

The B-52's

  • Song: Dirty Back Road
  • from Wild Planet
Cover for Walk Among Us

Misfits

  • Song: I Turned Into a Martian
  • from Walk Among Us
Cover for Freedom of Choice [Bonus Tracks]

Devo

  • Song: Girl U Want
  • from Freedom of Choice [Bonus Tracks]
Cover for Murder the Mountains

Red Fang

  • Song: Wires
  • from Murder the Mountains
Cover for Survivalist Tales!

Holy Sons

  • Song: Chapter Must Be Closed
  • from Survivalist Tales!
Cover for Sleep & A Forgetting

Islands

  • Song: This Is Not a Song
  • from Sleep & A Forgetting
Cover for Come Together

Ike and Tina Turner

  • Song: It Ain't Right (Lovin' to Be Lovin')
  • from Come Together
