'Blinded By The Light': Your Contributions To Our Solar Eclipse Soundtrack

While watching the total eclipse, folks might want to follow along with some toe-tapping music about the sun, stars and moon. We've got the playlist for the wondrous sky event.

DWANE BROWN, HOST:

And finally, yesterday, we asked you to contribute to our solar eclipse soundtrack. Here's what you came up with.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THAT'S AMORE")

DEAN MARTIN: (Singing) When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU'RE SO VAIN")

CARLY SIMON: (Singing) Then you flew your Learjet up to Nova Scotia to see the total eclipse of the sun.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AIN'T NO SUNSHINE")

BILL WITHERS: (Singing) Ain't no sunshine when she's gone, and she's always gone too long anytime she goes away.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MOONSHADOW")

CAT STEVENS: (Singing) 'Cause I'm being followed by a moon shadow, moon shadow.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUNGLASSES AT NIGHT")

COREY HART: (Singing) I wear my sunglasses at night.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLINDED BY THE LIGHT")

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: (Singing) Blinded by the light, cut loose like a goose, another runner in the night blinded by the light.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RING OF FIRE")

JOHNNY CASH: (Singing) And it burns, burns, burns, the ring of fire, the ring of...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FIREBALL")

PITBULL: (Singing) Fireball. Fireball.

