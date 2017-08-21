Man In Shippensburg, Pa., Cited For Pumping Up The Volume

Police warned the man to turn down the volume. When the officers left, he turned up the volume on the theme song from the show Cops. They came back and changed the warning to a citation.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang. A man in Shippensburg, Pa., threw a party last week. Things went well until the police came knocking on his door with a noise complaint. No big deal, right? He got warning. The police left. But then he turns up the volume on this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BAD BOYS")

INNER CIRCLE: (Singing) Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha you gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?

CHANG: The officers were not amused by the theme song to the show, "Cops." Whatcha gonna do? The police came back and changed the warning to a citation. It's MORNING EDITION.

