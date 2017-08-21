Watch Live: Trump's Address On Afghanistan, Next Steps For U.S. Engagement

The White House via YouTube

President Trump is addressing the nation Monday night, beginning at 9 ET, on U.S. engagement and "the path forward" in Afghanistan and South Asia. Senior U.S. officials tell NPR's Tom Bowman that the president is expected to deploy about 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan. The decision follows months of deliberation within the Trump administration, involving top military commanders, political advisers and even enlisted veterans of the nearly 16-year war.

Below, see a transcript of Trump's remarks, with context and analysis from journalists across the NPR newsroom.

Editor's note: The transcript on this page will update live as the speech proceeds, and may initially contain typos. We are working to fix them.