Past Presidents Used Prime Time Addresses To Outline Afghanistan Strategy As President Trump prepares to deliver an address Monday night on his strategy for the war in Afghanistan, NPR looks back on previous presidential addresses to the nation regarding this war.

Past Presidents Used Prime Time Addresses To Outline Afghanistan Strategy Afghanistan Past Presidents Used Prime Time Addresses To Outline Afghanistan Strategy Past Presidents Used Prime Time Addresses To Outline Afghanistan Strategy Audio will be available later today. As President Trump prepares to deliver an address Monday night on his strategy for the war in Afghanistan, NPR looks back on previous presidential addresses to the nation regarding this war. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor