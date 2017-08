News Brief: Trump Unveils Afghan Strategy, Trump To Hold Rally In Phoenix President Trump didn't disclose the number of additional troops his administration will send to Afghanistan — though it's reported to be about 4,000. Trump holds a campaign rally Tuesday in Phoenix.

President Trump didn't disclose the number of additional troops his administration will send to Afghanistan — though it's reported to be about 4,000. Trump holds a campaign rally Tuesday in Phoenix.