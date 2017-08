Trump Wants India To Do More To Help With U.S.' Afghanistan Strategy President Trump said the U.S. appreciates India's contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but wants it to do more "especially in the area of economic assistance and development."

Audio will be available later today. President Trump said the U.S. appreciates India's contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but wants it to do more "especially in the area of economic assistance and development."