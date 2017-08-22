How Did The Chicken Safely Cross The Road?

The answer: high-visibility vest. A bed and breakfast owner in Scotland fitted some of her hens with bright pink vests. When they wander off her property, there's a better chance they'll be seen.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Third graders everywhere finally have an answer to their favorite question. The chicken crossed the road because it was wearing a high-visibility vest, and it knew it would make it across safely. The owner of a bed and breakfast in Scotland said that while most of her hens stay in the garden, a few of them like to go out for a wee wander. So she fitted them with some bright pink vests. Now, her hens can strut around and safely hit the town in style. It's MORNING EDITION.

