Police In Denmark Demand Busker Go Home And Practice

The guitarist was singing Wonderwall's "Oasis." A statement by police said the busker was "loud, bad and noisy" and "just because you can play Wonderwall does not mean you should."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WONDERWALL")

OASIS: (Singing) Backbeat, the word is on the street that the fire in your heart is out.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There's this understanding in karaoke, no matter how bad you are - I mean, sure, people may quietly cringe - but you're never kicked off stage. Well, karaoke rules don't extend to the streets of Denmark. A busker there was doing his version of "Wonderwall" from Oasis. Police made him go home. They said in a statement that he was loud, bad and noisy and, quote, "just because you can play "Wonderwall" does not mean that you should." It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.