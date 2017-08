Trump Criticizes Pakistan In Afghan Strategy Speech, Pakistan Reacts The president addressed the nation about U.S. engagement and "the path forward" in Afghanistan and South Asia. He criticized Pakistan for offering "safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror."

Trump Criticizes Pakistan In Afghan Strategy Speech, Pakistan Reacts Afghanistan Trump Criticizes Pakistan In Afghan Strategy Speech, Pakistan Reacts Trump Criticizes Pakistan In Afghan Strategy Speech, Pakistan Reacts Audio will be available later today. The president addressed the nation about U.S. engagement and "the path forward" in Afghanistan and South Asia. He criticized Pakistan for offering "safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor