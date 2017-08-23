'To E, Or Not To E'

The University of Southern California unveiled a statue that features a quote from "Shakespear." It says the name has been spelled many ways, and says, "To E, or not to E, that is the question."

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. To E or not to E, that's what officials at the University of Southern California are asking after they installed a statue etched with a quote from William Shakespeare. The statue is of the legendary queen of Troy. She's in many of Shakespeare's works. But at the base of the statue, there was no E at the end of his name. No biggie to USC, which notes even Shakespeare himself switched up the spelling. Well, to that I say, what's in a name? It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.