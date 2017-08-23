Foo Fighters Try A Live 'Rickroll'

The Foo Fighters were playing a concert in Japan and brought Rick Astley on stage. They started playing something similar to Nirvana, but then it became clear it was "Never Gonna Give You Up."

(SOUNDBITE OF RICK ASTLEY'S "NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yeah, you can hate me for this. I'm guessing you have been Rickrolled. That's when someone fools you into clicking on a certain '80s ear worm.

Well, the other night, the Foo Fighters brought Rick Astley up on stage. They started playing what sounded like Nirvana.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THE FOO FIGHTERS: (Playing music).

GREENE: The audience had to know it was coming.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RICK ASTLEY: (Singing) Never going to give you up, never going to let you down, never going to run around...

GREENE: Never give up on MORNING EDITION.

