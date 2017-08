Foo Fighters Try A Live 'Rickroll' The Foo Fighters were playing a concert in Japan and brought Rick Astley on stage. They started playing something similar to Nirvana, but then it became clear it was "Never Gonna Give You Up."

The Foo Fighters were playing a concert in Japan and brought Rick Astley on stage. They started playing something similar to Nirvana, but then it became clear it was "Never Gonna Give You Up."