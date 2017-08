Lawmakers Want To Make California A Sanctuary State California lawmakers are considering a Sanctuary State bill to prevent local and state police from enforcing federal immigration law. Oregon passed a similar measure more than 30 years ago.

Lawmakers Want To Make California A Sanctuary State Law Lawmakers Want To Make California A Sanctuary State Lawmakers Want To Make California A Sanctuary State Audio will be available later today. California lawmakers are considering a Sanctuary State bill to prevent local and state police from enforcing federal immigration law. Oregon passed a similar measure more than 30 years ago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor