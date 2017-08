25 Years Later: Hurricane Andrew's Devastation Lingers Twenty five years ago, Hurricane Andrew slammed into south Florida. It was the last Category 5 storm to hit the U.S., and its impact is still felt today by those who survived the hurricane.

Audio will be available later today.