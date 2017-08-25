Moshe Szyf: How Do Our Experiences Rewire Our Brains And Bodies?

Moshe Szyf: How Do Our Experiences Rewire Our Brains And Bodies?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Hardwired.

About Moshe Szyf's TED Talk

Many think genetic makeup is fixed from the moment we're born. But Moshe Szyf says this understanding is incomplete because our experiences and environment have the power to change our basic biology.

About Moshe Szyf



Moshe Szyf is a pharmacology professor at McGill University. He is a pioneer in the field of epigenetics, the study of how living things reprogram their genome in response to social factors.

Szyf received his Ph.D. from The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem working on DNA modification. He did his postdoctoral fellowship in genetics at Harvard Medical School.