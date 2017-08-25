Accessibility links

Nadine Burke Harris: How Does Trauma Affect A Child's DNA? Pediatrician Nadine Burke Harris found an unsettling trend when examining patients at her clinic: trauma. She found that adversity can change a child's biology and result in severe health outcomes.
NPR logo

Nadine Burke Harris: How Does Trauma Affect A Child's DNA?

Listen · 12:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/545092982/545903097" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Nadine Burke Harris: How Does Trauma Affect A Child's DNA?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Nadine Burke Harris: How Does Trauma Affect A Child's DNA?

Nadine Burke Harris: How Does Trauma Affect A Child's DNA?

Listen · 12:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/545092982/545903097" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Hardwired.

About Nadine Burke Harris's TED Talk

Pediatrician Nadine Burke Harris found an unsettling trend when examining patients at her clinic: trauma. She found that adversity can change a child's biology and result in severe health outcomes.

About Nadine Burke Harris

Nadine Burke Harris is a pediatrician and the founder and CEO of the Center for Youth Wellness. Her organization seeks to create a multidisciplinary clinical model that effectively treats toxic stress in children.

Burke Harris is also a recipient of the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans and the American Academy of Pediatrics' Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism in Medicine Award.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.