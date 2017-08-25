Accessibility links

Brian Little: Are Human Personalities Hardwired? Are you introverted or extroverted? It depends. When it comes to personality, psychologist Brian Little says we can actually act against our biology — especially if we pursue a "core life project."
Brian Little: Are Human Personalities Hardwired?

Listen · 10:19
Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Hardwired.

About Brian Little's TED Talk

About Brian Little

Brian Little is a psychology professor at the University of Cambridge and a fellow at the university's Well-Being Institute.

Little is the author of Me, Myself and Us — a book which explores how human personality changes and shapes life.

He's also a self-proclaimed introvert, but says he acts like an extrovert for his students.

