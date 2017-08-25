Floyd Mayweather And Justin Bieber Are On The Outs

The friendship between the boxer and the singer reportedly is done. Floyd Mayweather owns a strip club, and Justin Bieber was apparently advised by his church to steer clear.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The big fight is tomorrow, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. against mixed martial artist Conor McGregor. Mayweather is the huge favorite, although could he be in emotional distress over his breakup with Justin Bieber? Their friendship is reportedly done. Mayweather owns a strip club, and Bieber was apparently advised by his church to steer clear. No telling if the boxer is open to an apology.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SORRY")

JUSTIN BIEBER: (Singing) Is it too late now to say sorry?

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.