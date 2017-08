Texas Governor Deploys National Guard To Help In Harvey Relief Efforts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed the entire Texas National Guard to help with relief and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks to Col. Steven Metze, spokesperson for the Texas National Guard, about where resources are being deployed and how the rescue efforts are going.

