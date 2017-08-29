Lawyer Admits Trump Contacted Russia For Help With Building Project During Campaign
A lawyer for Donald Trump has acknowledged he reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin's office to ask for help with a putative Trump Tower project in Moscow during the presidential campaign — but says nothing came of it. The concession gives new insight into the workings of Trump's business and the potential paths for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigations.