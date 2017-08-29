Accessibility links

Lawyer Admits Trump Contacted Russia For Help With Building Project During Campaign A lawyer for Donald Trump has acknowledged he reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin's office to ask for help with a putative Trump Tower project in Moscow during the presidential campaign — but says nothing came of it. The concession gives new insight into the workings of Trump's business and the potential paths for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigations.
Heard on All Things Considered

A lawyer for Donald Trump has acknowledged he reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin's office to ask for help with a putative Trump Tower project in Moscow during the presidential campaign — but says nothing came of it. The concession gives new insight into the workings of Trump's business and the potential paths for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigations.

