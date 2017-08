Best Buy Shares Plunge After CEO Warns Record Growth Is Not 'New Normal' Best Buy's earnings report beat Wall Street expectations, but after weeks of record-highs, the CEO also warned that the growth is "not a new normal." That sent Best Buy shares down by more than 10 percent, as investors weighed whether the electronics retailer can compete with Amazon, Walmart and others.

