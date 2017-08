Disaster Relief Groups Distribute Aid To Flood-Ravaged Texas The devastating floods in Texas have led to a need for massive aid, including from charities and nonprofit groups. Most say what they need is money, not things. And they hope donors will be around for what could be a years-long recovery.

