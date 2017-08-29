Accessibility links

Lydia Loveless On Mountain Stage
Lydia Loveless on Mountain Stage

Do-it-yourself cowpunk rocker Lydia Loveless makes her debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. The daughter to a music bar-owning father in rural Ohio, Loveless experienced a rotating cast of artistic characters during her youth, which would effectively mirror her own artistry upon moving to the big city of Columbus. Loveless' soulful rasp combined with steel guitar immediately gives her music a honky-tonk or rockabilly flair, but dig a little deeper and you'll actually hear influences ranging from the power-pop songwriting of Justin Bieber and Britney Spears to the darker hues of '80s new wave, à la Billy Idol and Tom Waits. Be the alternative you want to see in the world: That's exactly what Loveless continues to do.

Lydia Loveless' latest release is Real, out now on Bloodshot Records.

SET LIST

  • "Same to You"
  • "More than Ever"
  • "The Water"
  • "Bilbao"
  • "Real"
More From Rock

Wilco, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Wilco performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Wilco, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Twenty years in, the Chicago band has staying power without sacrificing a sense of sonic exploration. Hear its catalog-spanning Newport Folk set now.

Wilco, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Drive-By Truckers perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The band kept up a keen-edged commentary on xenophobia, censorship and racism throughout its set of gritty Southern rock. Hear its set now.

Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Fleet Foxes, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Fleet Foxes perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Fleet Foxes, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Stream the beloved folk-rock band's headlining set from the first night of the festival.

Fleet Foxes, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

William Matheny On Mountain Stage

William Matheny on Mountain Stage

William Matheny On Mountain Stage

Hear the singer-songwriter lead an all-star West Virginian rock band for a Mountain Stage set, composed mostly of tunes from his album Strange Constellations.

William Matheny on Mountain Stage

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The rising indie-rock band performed some new, unreleased songs during its Newport set.

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

