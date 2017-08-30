Coldplay Dedicates Song To Houston

Support for Houston keeps coming in from around the world. The band Coldplay was supposed to perform there Friday. So at a concert in Miami this week, they performed a new song called "Houston."

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Support for Houston keeps coming in from around the world. The band Coldplay was supposed to perform there Friday but had to cancel due to the storm. So at a concert in Miami this week, they broke out a brand new song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOUSTON")

COLDPLAY: (Singing) I know nothing's going to break the weather of Houston, oh, and we can't wait to go down there again.

CHANG: It's MORNING EDITION.

