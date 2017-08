New Developments In Russia Investigation Other news has taken the spotlight, but there have been many developments over the summer in the Russia investigation, including revelations from emails and subpoenas from Robert Mueller.

New Developments In Russia Investigation National Security New Developments In Russia Investigation New Developments In Russia Investigation Audio will be available later today. Other news has taken the spotlight, but there have been many developments over the summer in the Russia investigation, including revelations from emails and subpoenas from Robert Mueller. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor