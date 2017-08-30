Nudist-Cyclists Rejoice

People who are passionate about being naked but also about bicycling can participate in the Philly Naked Bike Ride on Sept. 9. It's to protest fossil fuel use and promote positive body image.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Not sure I'm going to be saving this date, but the 9th Annual Philly Naked Bike Ride is fast approaching. The event is a protest against dependence on fossil fuels, and it pushes for bike safety and positive body image. About 3,000 riders will streak past famous Philly sites like Independence Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Organizers say it's a bare as you dare event, but there's no lewd behavior allowed. You know, keeping it classy. It's MORNING EDITION.

