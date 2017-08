Texas National Guard Deployed In Rescue Efforts The entire Texas National Guard has been activated for rescue and aid in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey. Rachel Martin talks to Lt. Col. Travis Walters of the Texas National Guard.

Texas National Guard Deployed In Rescue Efforts

The entire Texas National Guard has been activated for rescue and aid in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey. Rachel Martin talks to Lt. Col. Travis Walters of the Texas National Guard.