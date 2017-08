Andy Murray Stands Out As He Stands Up For Female Tennis Players Andy Murray has established himself as one of the only male tennis players to stand up for his female counterparts, advocating for equal pay and calling out sexism in the sport. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Elle magazine writer Lizzy Goodman about Murray's unique brand of feminism.

