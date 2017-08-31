Accessibility links

Stream Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés' Tribute To Their Historic Fathers The progeny of Bébo Valdes and Chico O'Farrill pay tribute on this family affair.
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico

First Listen: Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés, 'Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico'
Chucho Valdés and Arturo O'Farrill pay tribute to their historic fathers on Familia: Tribute to Bebo and Chico. Courtesy of the artists hide caption

It's impossible to overstate the importance of both Bébo Valdés and Chico O'Farrill to 20th century Afro-Cuban music and jazz.

Their rich and multi layered influence is evident in iconic compositions, big band arrangements written 60 years ago that still sound cutting edge, and piano playing that echo Cuban classical music and jazz pianist Bill Evans.

The curious thing is that each made those contributions on opposite sides of the Florida Straights. Bebo Valdés (1918-2013) was a pianist, composer, arranger and bandleader in Havana, while Chico O'Farrill (1921-2001) was busy leading ensembles in New York. Their paths through Cuban music reflect unbreakable musical ties between the U.S. and Cuba that defied politics and a Cold War.

Familia: Tribute to Bebo and Chico, is just that: a multi-generational celebration of their lofty contributions led by their sons, pianist and composer Chucho Valdés and pianist and bandleader Arturo O'Farrill, in a series of performances that not only pay tribute to their fathers, but also continue to expand the tradition of Afro-Cuban jazz.

Tribute's generational magic doesn't stop there. Pianist Leyanis Valdés and drummer Jessie Valdés would have made their grandfather proud, and the same can be said about trumpeter Zack O'Farrill and drummer Adam O'Farrill. These inclusions are not just acts of empty nepotism. The playing is skilled, creative and impressive. For fans of Chucho and Arturo, this will come as no surprise since each pair of progeny have recorded extensively under the family name.

Chucho Valdés is literally a towering figure of Cuban music made on the island. Standing over 6 feet in height, his explorations of the African influences in Cuban music are so profound that he is revered by musicians who play jazz, dance music, Buena Vista styled classic Cuban son, and even the island's hip-hop community.

Arturo O'Farrill took over his dad's regular Sunday night big band gig when his father died in 2001 and used the gig to remind music fans not just of Chico's individual contribution, but also of the magic found in the sounds of all those horns playing intricate, joyful noise over Afro-Cuban mambos swing. He has recast the band as the Afro Latin Jazz Jazz Orchestra and has brought the music into the 21st century.

The entire album is full of music that would have intrigued both elder statesmen. And yet this album is so much more than a tribute to musical giants. It has the feel of an emotional homage to patriarchs who have left both a familial and musical legacy in their wakes.

01Bebochicochuchoturo

    Bebochicochuchoturo
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

02Three Revolutions

    Three Revolutions
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

03Ecuación

    Ecuación
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

04Tema De Bebo

    Tema De Bebo
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

05Pianitis

    Pianitis
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

06Fathers, Mothers, Sons, Daughters

    Fathers, Mothers, Sons, Daughters
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

07Run And Jump

    Run And Jump
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

08Recuerdo

    Recuerdo
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

09Gonki Gonki

    Gonki Gonki
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

10Pura Emoción

    Pura Emoción
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

11Para Chico

    Para Chico
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

12Con Poco Coco

    Con Poco Coco
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

13Raja Ram

    Raja Ram
    Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
    Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
    Motema Music
Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
Familia:
Arturo O'Farril & Chucho Valdés
Motema Music

