Accessibility links

Stream Julie Doiron's New Project, 'Julie & The Wrong Guys' After a prolific solo career, Julie Doiron heads up a new band, whose sound blends summery sweetness with grit and gristle.
NPR logo

First Listen: Julie & The Wrong Guys, 'Julie & The Wrong Guys'

First Listen: Julie & The Wrong Guys, 'Julie & The Wrong Guys'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Julie & The Wrong Guys, 'Julie & The Wrong Guys'

First Listen: Julie & The Wrong Guys, 'Julie & The Wrong Guys'

Julie & The Wrong Guys' self-titled debut album is out Sept. 8. Scott Wade/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Scott Wade/Courtesy of the artist

If you've gotten to know Julie Doiron's music through her many solo records, you might well view her as a scruffy chronicler of heartbreak and melancholy — the sort who assesses a breakup by singing, "You got the hard consolation prize / For having to survive." But the New Brunswick singer-songwriter got her start amid heavier sounds, as she first made her name with the sweetly ragged, distortion-infused rock of the Sonic Youth-inspired band Eric's Trip.

Julie & The Wrong Guys
Courtesy of the artist

Still, the crustily charming churn of Doiron's new album — a self-titled debut for her band Julie & The Wrong Guys — comes as a bit of surprise in light of the softer, sadder work she'd often done in the decade and a half following the demise of Eric's Trip. "Love and Leaving" kicks off Julie & The Wrong Guys with a chunk of scuffed-up candy worthy of her 1990s work; for all the grit and gristle of the riffs that surround her, the singer gives the track a veneer of summery sweetness. "Calm Before the Storm" is book-ended by comparatively intimate solo moments, but that song arrives mere seconds after the snarling, grungy rager "Farther From You."

A look at Doiron's new collaborators is telling: The Wrong Guys guitarist Eamon McGrath, who also duets with Doiron in "Farther From You," is a folk-punk singer-songwriter with boundless energy, while drummer Mike Peters and bassist Jaye Schwarzer also form the rhythm section of the hardcore band Cancer Bats. Those ingredients are allowed to dominate the mix as much as Doiron herself, making Julie & The Wrong Guys a fun and freewheeling change of pace for everyone involved.

Julie & The Wrong Guys
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: Julie & The Wrong Guys

01Love And Leaving

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547008480/547011817" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Love And Leaving
    Album
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Artist
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Label
    Dine Alone Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Album
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Artist
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Label
Dine Alone Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02You Wanted What I Wanted

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547008480/547011936" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    You Wanted What I Wanted
    Album
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Artist
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Label
    Dine Alone Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Album
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Artist
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Label
Dine Alone Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Condescending You

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547008480/547012399" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Condescending You
    Album
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Artist
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Label
    Dine Alone Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Album
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Artist
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Label
Dine Alone Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Heartbeats

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547008480/547012530" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Heartbeats
    Album
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Artist
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Label
    Dine Alone Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Album
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Artist
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Label
Dine Alone Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Tracing My Own Lines

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547008480/547012683" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Tracing My Own Lines
    Album
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Artist
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Label
    Dine Alone Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Album
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Artist
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Label
Dine Alone Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Call My Own Shots

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547008480/547012764" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Call My Own Shots
    Album
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Artist
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Label
    Dine Alone Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Album
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Artist
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Label
Dine Alone Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Farther From You

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547008480/547012877" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Farther From You
    Album
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Artist
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Label
    Dine Alone Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Album
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Artist
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Label
Dine Alone Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Calm Before The Storm

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547008480/547012936" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Calm Before The Storm
    Album
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Artist
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Label
    Dine Alone Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Album
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Artist
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Label
Dine Alone Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Broken Pieces / Barely Cold

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547008480/547013006" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Broken Pieces / Barely Cold
    Album
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Artist
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Label
    Dine Alone Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Album
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Artist
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Label
Dine Alone Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Hope Floats

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547008480/547013183" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Hope Floats
    Album
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Artist
    Julie & The Wrong Guys
    Label
    Dine Alone Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Album
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Artist
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Label
Dine Alone Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety