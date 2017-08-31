Indiana Couple Visits Every Cracker Barrel In The U.S. All 645 Locations

Their journey ended in Tualatin, Ore. They were greeted with a slew of Cracker Barrel gifts, including two embroidered, 4-star aprons — the company's highest honor.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. We have buttered our last biscuit. Last month we told you about an Indiana couple on a decades-long quest to eat at every Cracker Barrel in the country - that's 645 locations - and they ended their journey in Tualatin, Ore. The couple was greeted with a slew of Cracker Barrel gifts, including two embroidered Four-Star aprons, the company's highest honor. To celebrate, they had their favorite dishes - blueberry waffles and eggs with sausage. It's MORNING EDITION.

