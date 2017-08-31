Tell Us Your Harvey Story

Well over 10,000 rescues have been made during and after Hurricane Harvey, with neighbors and strangers stepping in to help in unprecedented numbers.

More than 325,000 people have registered with Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster assistance. No one knows how many are in shelters, just that more are expected.

If you are one of the hundreds of thousands affected by Harvey's devastating floods, your story is important and we would like to hear from you. If you are in a safe place, please email NPRcrowdsource@npr.org. An NPR reporter or producer may contact you for a story.

If you are able, tell us your story by voice memo and email to the same address. We may use your voice on All Things Considered or Morning Edition.