Wells Fargo Acknowledges Creation Of Nearly Twice As Many Possible Fake Accounts Wells Fargo just can't get past its fake account scandal. The bank acknowledged on Thursday that it created more bogus customer accounts than previously estimated. An outside review discovered an additional 1.4 million potentially unauthorized accounts opened between Jan. 2009 and Sept. 2016. That's nearly twice as many accounts as the bank previously acknowledged. This comes on the heels of other embarrassing debacles as the bank struggles to repair its image.